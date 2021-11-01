Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Acquires 350,989 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 116.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 652,176 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 350,989 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $135,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at about $3,492,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the second quarter worth approximately $21,208,000. Tobam increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 28.9% in the second quarter. Tobam now owns 74,922 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,582,000 after purchasing an additional 16,778 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 603.7% in the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 21,584 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,489,000 after purchasing an additional 18,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 4.7% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 53,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.98% of the company’s stock.

UPS stock opened at $213.47 on Monday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.76 and a 52-week high of $220.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $199.70. The firm has a market cap of $185.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.45, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $23.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.57 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 155.54%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.57%.

UPS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $227.00 price objective on United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $222.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.16.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

