Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Buys 157,127 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 87.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 335,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 157,127 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.26% of Humana worth $148,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Humana by 14.3% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 192 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Humana by 2.3% during the second quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Humana by 1.1% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. grew its stake in Humana by 1.1% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. grew its stake in Humana by 0.7% during the second quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 4,791 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HUM shares. Barclays started coverage on Humana in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Humana from $440.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Humana from $500.00 to $513.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Humana in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $479.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $486.92.

In related news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 4,800 shares of Humana stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total transaction of $1,924,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HUM opened at $463.16 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $59.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Humana Inc. has a 12-month low of $370.22 and a 12-month high of $475.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $416.80 and its 200 day moving average is $432.07.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Humana’s payout ratio is 14.93%.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

