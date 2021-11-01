Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Decreases Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board cut its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,345,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,900 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $246,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PLTR. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Tsfg LLC grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 160.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PLTR shares. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.75.

In related news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total value of $14,222,267.83. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,070,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,468,653.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 54,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.72, for a total transaction of $1,334,880.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,770,244 shares in the company, valued at $68,480,431.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 6,431,858 shares of company stock worth $160,422,839 over the last three months. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE PLTR opened at $25.88 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.31. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.23 and a 12-month high of $45.00.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $375.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.60 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 95.14% and a positive return on equity of 20.55%.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Featured Article: What is cost of equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.