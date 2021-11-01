Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Grows Holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 523,011 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 892 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.21% of Anthem worth $199,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Rede Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Anthem by 59.2% during the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem during the first quarter worth about $71,000. 86.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total transaction of $501,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ANTM stock opened at $435.13 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $386.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $385.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. Anthem, Inc. has a one year low of $269.01 and a one year high of $439.90. The firm has a market cap of $105.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.01.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $6.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.37 by $0.42. Anthem had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The firm had revenue of $35.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Anthem’s payout ratio is currently 20.11%.

ANTM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Anthem from $430.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Anthem in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price target on the stock. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Anthem from $435.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Anthem from $468.00 to $486.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Anthem from $408.00 to $452.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $456.33.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

