Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $186.43 Million Position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 12.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,776,210 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 869,252 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.52% of Suncor Energy worth $186,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Suncor Energy by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 644,666 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,474,000 after purchasing an additional 285,688 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Suncor Energy by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,632,023 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,109,000 after purchasing an additional 68,358 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Suncor Energy by 105.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,206 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 398,548 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Suncor Energy by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 29,697 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 5,474 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Suncor Energy by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,282 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 8,961 shares during the period. 60.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SU opened at $26.30 on Monday. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.24 and a 12-month high of $26.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $39.00 billion, a PE ratio of 32.47, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -60.91%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SU. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Suncor Energy from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank cut their target price on Suncor Energy from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Suncor Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $29.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on Suncor Energy from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.62.

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

