Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Increases Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 84.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,088,921 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,410,100 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $192,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Caxton Corp increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 75.1% in the 2nd quarter. Caxton Corp now owns 12,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 5,167 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,377,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,908,000 after purchasing an additional 245,263 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 126.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,736,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 414.9% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 394,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,633,000 after purchasing an additional 317,881 shares during the last quarter. 75.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $60.74 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.83. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.56 and a twelve month high of $65.60. The company has a market capitalization of $84.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.68.

In other news, Director Peter W. May sold 161,316 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total transaction of $10,033,855.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Peter W. May sold 79,346 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total transaction of $4,924,212.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $996,807.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 640,316 shares of company stock valued at $39,732,619 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.08.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

