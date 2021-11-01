Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Raises Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 503,096 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,974 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.18% of Becton, Dickinson and worth $122,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,175,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,231,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,224 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,451,463 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,082,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,202 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter valued at about $290,398,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,106,646 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $530,810,000 after purchasing an additional 429,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 130.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 686,591 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $166,945,000 after acquiring an additional 388,224 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $276.93 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.00.

In related news, Director Claire Fraser sold 387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.58, for a total value of $97,361.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Rebecca W. Rimel sold 207 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total transaction of $52,164.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 9,093 shares of company stock worth $2,330,578 over the last three months. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE BDX opened at $239.59 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $249.62 and its 200 day moving average is $247.92. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $226.15 and a fifty-two week high of $267.37. The company has a market capitalization of $68.81 billion, a PE ratio of 37.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.30. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 9.72%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.91 EPS for the current year.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

Recommended Story: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.