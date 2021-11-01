Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Raises Stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 783,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,539 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.22% of CME Group worth $166,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CME. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in CME Group by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in CME Group by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 25,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,247,000 after purchasing an additional 5,662 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in CME Group during the 1st quarter worth $440,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in CME Group by 411.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 37,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,679,000 after purchasing an additional 30,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CME Group during the 1st quarter worth $678,000. 86.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.26, for a total value of $109,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 2,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $633,605.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,447 shares of company stock valued at $2,528,885. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of CME Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CME Group from $217.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of CME Group from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of CME Group from $194.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.36.

Shares of CME opened at $220.55 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $79.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.53 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $200.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.35. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $147.80 and a 12-month high of $221.82.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 52.47% and a return on equity of 8.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.57%.

CME Group Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

