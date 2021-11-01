Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,640,000 shares, a drop of 25.6% from the September 30th total of 4,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CNI shares. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$151.00 to C$153.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays cut their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$163.00 to C$165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. TheStreet raised Canadian National Railway from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Canadian National Railway in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNI. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1,250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 324 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 338.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 438 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CNI opened at $132.91 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $119.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.39. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $98.69 and a 52 week high of $136.22.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 32.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.4977 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.99%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

