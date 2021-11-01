Canadian Tire (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) Price Target Raised to C$255.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Canadian Tire (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$251.00 to C$255.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

CDNAF has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$226.00 to C$225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank increased their target price on Canadian Tire from C$242.00 to C$250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.25.

Shares of Canadian Tire stock traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $141.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,777. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $150.23. Canadian Tire has a 1-year low of $110.41 and a 1-year high of $175.03.

Canadian Tire Corp. Ltd. operates as a general merchandise retailer for gasoline, automotive, sports and home products. The firm operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT and Financial Services. The Retail segment comprises of the living, playing, fixing, automotive, seasonal & gardening, apparel and sporting goods categories.

