Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) Price Target Raised to C$37.00 at National Bankshares

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Canadian Utilities in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Canadian Utilities to C$36.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Canadian Utilities to C$38.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$36.88.
CU opened at C$35.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.32, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Canadian Utilities has a 1-year low of C$29.96 and a 1-year high of C$37.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$34.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$35.12.
About Canadian Utilities
Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.
