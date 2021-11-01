Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) Price Target Raised to C$37.00 at National Bankshares

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Canadian Utilities in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Canadian Utilities to C$36.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Canadian Utilities to C$38.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$36.88.

Get Canadian Utilities alerts:

CU opened at C$35.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.32, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Canadian Utilities has a 1-year low of C$29.96 and a 1-year high of C$37.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$34.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$35.12.

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.41 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$790.00 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Canadian Utilities will post 2.1825196 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Canadian Utilities

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

Featured Story: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.