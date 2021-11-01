Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Capital City Bank Group, Inc. is a financial holding company with banking subsidiaries and numerous indirect subsidiaries. The Banks are full service banks, engaged in the commercial and retail banking business, including accepting demand, savings and time deposits; extending credit; originating residential mortgage loans; and providing data processing services, asset management services, trust services, retail brokerage services and a broad range of other financial services to corporate and individual customers, governmental entities and correspondent banks. “

Separately, DA Davidson raised Capital City Bank Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $29.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

NASDAQ:CCBG opened at $26.87 on Thursday. Capital City Bank Group has a 12-month low of $20.34 and a 12-month high of $28.98. The firm has a market cap of $453.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.95.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. Capital City Bank Group had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 15.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Capital City Bank Group will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. This is an increase from Capital City Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Capital City Bank Group’s payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

In other news, Director Allan G. Bense acquired 4,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.89 per share, with a total value of $104,927.76. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,032.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 20.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCBG. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,787,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,090,000 after buying an additional 137,897 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 394.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 102,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 81,802 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 39.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 148,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,827,000 after purchasing an additional 41,633 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 278.2% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 52,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 38,250 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 13.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 308,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,953,000 after purchasing an additional 36,441 shares during the period. 45.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Capital City Bank Group Company Profile

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as a bank holding company. Its principal services are Banking Services, Trust and Asset Management Services, and Brokerage Services. The firm provides traditional deposit and credit services, mortgage banking, asset management, trust, merchant services, bank cards, data processing and securities brokerage services.

