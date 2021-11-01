Capital International Ltd. CA Acquires 24,361 Shares of Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS)

Capital International Ltd. CA grew its stake in Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 252,175 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,361 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in Grifols were worth $4,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GRFS. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Grifols in the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Grifols by 18.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Grifols by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,646 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Grifols by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 10,269 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grifols during the 2nd quarter worth about $222,000. 14.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GRFS opened at $13.11 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.59. The company has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.54. Grifols, S.A. has a 52 week low of $13.06 and a 52 week high of $20.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.08. Grifols had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Grifols, S.A. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GRFS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Grifols in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Grifols in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays lowered Grifols from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Grifols from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Grifols Company Profile

Grifols SA engages in the production of plasma derivatives. It operates through the following segments: Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience Segment includes all activities related with products deriving from human plasma for therapeutic use. The Hospital Segment comprises of all non-biological pharmaceutical products and medical supplies manufactured by group companies earmarked for hospital pharmacy.

