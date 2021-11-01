Capital International Ltd. CA Has $1.11 Million Stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Capital International Ltd. CA increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 79.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,855 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of APD. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,140,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,008,912,000 after buying an additional 878,022 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,086,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,205,963,000 after buying an additional 628,329 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 2nd quarter valued at $116,141,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,719,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $483,793,000 after buying an additional 363,123 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,804,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $519,069,000 after buying an additional 335,842 shares during the period. 80.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $299.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $272.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $284.52. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $245.75 and a twelve month high of $327.89. The firm has a market cap of $66.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.74.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.05). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $360.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $313.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.67.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

