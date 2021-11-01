Capital International Ltd. CA Purchases 5,559 Shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Capital International Ltd. CA grew its holdings in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) by 53.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,897 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,559 shares during the quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $3,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BNTX. Fosun International Ltd bought a new stake in BioNTech in the second quarter worth approximately $353,904,000. Coatue Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BioNTech by 261.7% during the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 1,236,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,787,000 after acquiring an additional 894,471 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in BioNTech by 99.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,481,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,654,000 after purchasing an additional 738,532 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 31.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,074,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,559,000 after purchasing an additional 500,085 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of BioNTech during the 2nd quarter worth about $73,570,000. Institutional investors own 14.49% of the company’s stock.

BioNTech stock opened at $278.73 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $306.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $263.42. BioNTech SE has a 12 month low of $80.55 and a 12 month high of $464.00. The company has a market cap of $67.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59 and a beta of -1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $10.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.35 by $2.42. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. BioNTech had a return on equity of 159.73% and a net margin of 52.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12599.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BioNTech SE will post 38.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BNTX. Berenberg Bank set a $400.00 price target on BioNTech in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. UBS Group set a $300.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on BioNTech from $293.00 to $268.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $264.71.

About BioNTech

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

