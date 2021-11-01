Capital International Ltd. CA Reduces Holdings in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Capital International Ltd. CA cut its position in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 15.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,753 shares during the quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $2,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Baker Hughes by 142.2% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,258,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,783,000 after buying an additional 739,006 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 476.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 265,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,065,000 after acquiring an additional 219,166 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Baker Hughes by 478.0% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 211,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,835,000 after purchasing an additional 174,836 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Baker Hughes during the 2nd quarter worth $27,244,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Baker Hughes by 248.8% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 539,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,329,000 after purchasing an additional 384,528 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BKR shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Stephens upped their price target on Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Baker Hughes has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.74.

Baker Hughes stock opened at $25.08 on Monday. Baker Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $14.18 and a fifty-two week high of $27.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.04 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). Baker Hughes had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 1.51%. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. Baker Hughes’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 1st. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.03%.

In other Baker Hughes news, CFO Brian Worrell sold 29,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total transaction of $729,511.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Electric Co General sold 53,720,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total value of $1,254,900,134.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 53,846,706 shares of company stock valued at $1,257,968,784. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

