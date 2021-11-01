Capital International Ltd. CA Sells 1,411 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Capital International Ltd. CA trimmed its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,114 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,411 shares during the quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter worth about $38,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 70.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GS shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $460.00 target price on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $520.00 to $576.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $419.29.

GS stock opened at $413.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $139.34 billion, a PE ratio of 6.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $400.56 and its 200 day moving average is $381.18. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $185.52 and a one year high of $420.76.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.78 by $5.15. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 34.46% and a return on equity of 23.89%. The business had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 60.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.36%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

