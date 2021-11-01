Capital International Ltd. CA Trims Position in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK)

Capital International Ltd. CA lessened its stake in shares of CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) by 38.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,443 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 22,340 shares during the quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $1,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 344.5% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 729 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of CDK Global during the second quarter worth about $83,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of CDK Global during the second quarter worth about $114,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CDK Global during the second quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 17.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,758 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. TheStreet lowered CDK Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on CDK Global from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CDK Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.20.

In other CDK Global news, General Counsel Lee J. Brunz sold 1,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.96, for a total value of $62,163.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDK stock opened at $43.52 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. CDK Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.78 and a fifty-two week high of $55.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.81. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.31.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The software maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). CDK Global had a net margin of 59.00% and a return on equity of 5,754.17%. The company had revenue of $420.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. CDK Global’s payout ratio is currently 27.03%.

About CDK Global

CDK Global, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries. The firm focuses on providing a suite of subscription-based software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in North America.

