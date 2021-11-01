Capital International Ltd. CA Trims Stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Capital International Ltd. CA lowered its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,086 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 66,980 shares during the quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $5,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 436.1% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SLB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.03 price target (down from $32.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, July 26th. Oddo Securities assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $18.10 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.72.

Shares of Schlumberger stock opened at $32.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $14.32 and a 1 year high of $36.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.32. The stock has a market cap of $45.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.81 and a beta of 2.39.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. Schlumberger had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.53%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

