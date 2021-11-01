Capital International Sarl Buys 1,089 Shares of Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE)

Capital International Sarl raised its stake in shares of Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,976 shares of the LED producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in Cree were worth $3,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CREE. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Cree by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,663,314 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $1,044,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,992 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Cree by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,558,203 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $250,525,000 after purchasing an additional 686,269 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cree by 122.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 740,523 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $80,072,000 after purchasing an additional 407,464 shares during the last quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cree by 68.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 743,815 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $72,842,000 after purchasing an additional 301,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Cree by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 837,559 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $82,022,000 after purchasing an additional 247,292 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ CREE opened at $79.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.29. The company has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.94 and a beta of 1.44. Cree, Inc. has a one year low of $60.56 and a one year high of $129.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.90.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The LED producer reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $145.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.81 million. Cree had a negative return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 83.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cree, Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CREE shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Cree from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Cree from $115.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Cree from $110.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Cree from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Cree from $150.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.07.

Cree, Inc is an innovator of Wolfspeed power and radio frequency (RF) semiconductors. Its Wolfspeed product families include silicon carbide materials, power-switching devices and RF devices targeted for applications such as electric vehicles, fast charging inverters, power supplies, telecom and military and aerospace.

