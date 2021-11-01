Capital International Sarl Buys New Holdings in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Capital International Sarl bought a new stake in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,313,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in Cable One in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. RE Advisers Corp bought a new position in Cable One in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Cable One by 357.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Cable One in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Cable One by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Thomas O. Might sold 1,188 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,058.92, for a total transaction of $2,445,996.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,638 shares in the company, valued at $3,372,510.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher D. Boone sold 63 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,055.00, for a total transaction of $129,465.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,728,255. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,475 shares of company stock worth $13,192,659 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Cable One from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $2,400.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cable One from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Cable One from $2,236.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Cable One from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,176.86.

NYSE CABO opened at $1,711.21 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.36 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,897.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,871.38. Cable One, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,674.35 and a 1 year high of $2,326.80.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $16.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.09 by $5.59. The business had revenue of $401.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.18 million. Cable One had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cable One, Inc. will post 53.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $2.75 per share. This is a positive change from Cable One’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.72%.

Cable One Profile

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

