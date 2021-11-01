Capital International Sarl Grows Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Capital International Sarl grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 51,899 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,470 shares during the quarter. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $2,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Las Vegas Sands by 6.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,141,973 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,482,802,000 after buying an additional 1,691,201 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Las Vegas Sands by 17.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,384,132 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,360,060,000 after buying an additional 3,393,063 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Las Vegas Sands by 0.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,587,168 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $460,997,000 after buying an additional 25,579 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 26.9% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,823,626 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $359,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,974 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 33.8% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,951,420 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $313,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,746 shares during the period. 36.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LVS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Las Vegas Sands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $77.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.67.

Shares of Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $38.81 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.22 and a beta of 1.46. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a twelve month low of $35.59 and a twelve month high of $66.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The casino operator reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $857.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 33.51% and a negative net margin of 26.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.67) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

