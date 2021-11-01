Capital International Sarl Grows Stock Position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Capital International Sarl boosted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 29,180 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $3,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLPI. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 7.7% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 71,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,024,000 after purchasing an additional 5,121 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the first quarter worth $364,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 37.9% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 60,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 16,706 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 645,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,394,000 after purchasing an additional 9,663 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLPI stock opened at $48.49 on Monday. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.18 and a 1-year high of $51.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.51 and its 200 day moving average is $47.32. The company has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 47.92%. The company had revenue of $298.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is currently 77.68%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GLPI shares. UBS Group upgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho increased their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Capital One Financial started coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.31.

In related news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $500,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 156,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,828,230.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

