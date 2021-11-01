Capital International Sarl Sells 3,702 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Capital International Sarl cut its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 25.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,702 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $2,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 0.5% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 11,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 2.7% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 6.7% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 959 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in Global Payments by 2.1% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Connable Office Inc. increased its stake in Global Payments by 0.4% during the second quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 16,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,185,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

GPN has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Global Payments from $231.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Global Payments from $219.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Global Payments from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Global Payments from $206.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.84.

In other news, Director Joia M. Johnson acquired 590 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $170.40 per share, with a total value of $100,536.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.44, for a total transaction of $78,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 4,686 shares of company stock worth $800,475 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of GPN opened at $142.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.31, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Global Payments Inc. has a one year low of $141.74 and a one year high of $220.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.00.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 10.83%. Global Payments’s revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, August 2nd that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

