Capital International Sarl Sells 683 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Capital International Sarl trimmed its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 2.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 683 shares during the quarter. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Mondelez International by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 189,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,812,000 after purchasing an additional 34,037 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 26,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 4,195 shares in the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 596,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,262,000 after purchasing an additional 24,477 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Mondelez International by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 59,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,714,000 after purchasing an additional 10,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the 1st quarter worth about $278,000. 75.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Peter W. May sold 79,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total transaction of $4,924,212.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,807.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 640,316 shares of company stock worth $39,732,619 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $60.74 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.47 and its 200 day moving average is $61.83. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.56 and a 12 month high of $65.60.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MDLZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.08.

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

