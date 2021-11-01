Capstone Mining Corp. (TSE:CS) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.76 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Capstone Mining Corp. (TSE:CS) – Analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Capstone Mining in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 27th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.76 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.74. National Bank Financial currently has a “NA” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Capstone Mining’s FY2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

Get Capstone Mining alerts:

CS has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Capstone Mining from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Capstone Mining in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. National Bankshares raised their target price on Capstone Mining from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Capstone Mining from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Capstone Mining from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$7.09.

CS opened at C$5.19 on Monday. Capstone Mining has a 12 month low of C$1.64 and a 12 month high of C$6.64. The company has a market cap of C$2.15 billion and a PE ratio of 9.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$5.24 and a 200 day moving average of C$5.25.

In other news, Senior Officer Raman Randhawa sold 50,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.10, for a total transaction of C$259,396.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 156,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$795,809.10. Also, Senior Officer Bradley Mercer sold 135,037 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.32, for a total value of C$718,396.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 444,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,367,118.04. Insiders sold a total of 1,137,290 shares of company stock worth $6,179,613 over the last 90 days.

Capstone Mining Company Profile

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

Further Reading: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.