Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) is Berylson Capital Partners LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Berylson Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,700 shares during the quarter. Cardlytics comprises about 4.7% of Berylson Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Berylson Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Cardlytics were worth $21,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDLX. Caxton Corp raised its position in shares of Cardlytics by 79.4% in the 2nd quarter. Caxton Corp now owns 6,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Cardlytics by 138.4% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 26,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after purchasing an additional 15,639 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Cardlytics by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Cardlytics by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 37,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,819,000 after purchasing an additional 5,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Cardlytics by 164.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,049,000 after purchasing an additional 19,818 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardlytics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CDLX traded up $2.09 on Monday, hitting $80.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 783 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,189. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.70 and a 12 month high of $161.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.54 and a beta of 2.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.19). Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 15.50% and a negative net margin of 41.88%. The business had revenue of $58.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.23 million. Equities analysts expect that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Cardlytics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Cardlytics from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cardlytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Cardlytics from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.00.

In other Cardlytics news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin acquired 370,619 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $87.07 per share, with a total value of $32,269,796.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.65, for a total value of $167,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 372,619 shares of company stock valued at $32,438,256 and sold 19,750 shares valued at $1,820,895. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.

Featured Article: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardlytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardlytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.