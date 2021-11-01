CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBCP) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBCP) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 25.9% from the September 30th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ MTBCP traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $30.25. 3,898 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,000. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.41. CareCloud has a one year low of $25.05 and a one year high of $31.10.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.2292 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.09%.

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

