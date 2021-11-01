Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

CABGY has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Carlsberg A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Carlsberg A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carlsberg A/S has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Carlsberg A/S stock opened at $33.21 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.68. Carlsberg A/S has a fifty-two week low of $25.10 and a fifty-two week high of $38.75.

Carlsberg A/S engages in the production and marketing of beer, craft and specialty, and non-alcoholic beer. Its products include Carlsberg, Ringnes, Falcon, Baltika, Beerlao, and Chonqing. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Jacob Christian Jacobsen in 1883 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

