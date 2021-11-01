CarParts.com (PRTS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect CarParts.com to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $157.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.33 million. CarParts.com had a negative net margin of 0.51% and a negative return on equity of 3.17%. On average, analysts expect CarParts.com to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PRTS stock opened at $15.23 on Monday. CarParts.com has a 52 week low of $9.40 and a 52 week high of $23.26. The company has a market capitalization of $795.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -253.79 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.87.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PRTS shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on CarParts.com from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CarParts.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of CarParts.com in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of CarParts.com from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th.

In other news, CMO Houman Akhavan sold 5,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.69, for a total value of $92,854.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lev Peker sold 66,161 shares of CarParts.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total transaction of $1,321,235.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 158,100 shares of company stock valued at $3,053,542. Corporate insiders own 46.10% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CarParts.com stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,445,197 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 373,946 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 4.68% of CarParts.com worth $49,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 78.30% of the company’s stock.

About CarParts.com

CarParts.com, Inc operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. Its products include Collision Parts, Engine Parts, Performance Parts and Accessories. The firm also sells auto parts to collision repair shops, markets Kool-Vue products to auto parts wholesale distributor, and aftermarket catalytic converters under the Evan Fischer brand.

