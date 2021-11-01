Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.570-$7.570 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.520. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.45 billion-$3.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.52 billion.Carter’s also updated its Q4 guidance to $2.00 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Carter’s from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Wedbush started coverage on Carter’s in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a neutral rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carter’s currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $110.20.

Shares of CRI stock traded up $5.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $103.58. The stock had a trading volume of 11,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,440. Carter’s has a one year low of $79.15 and a one year high of $116.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.39.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $890.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $960.93 million. Carter’s had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 9.95%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Carter’s will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

In related news, EVP Kendra Krugman sold 2,800 shares of Carter’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.91, for a total value of $288,148.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

About Carter’s

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail; U.S. Wholesale; and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

