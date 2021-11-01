Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.000-$2.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.150. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.03 billion-$1.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.01 billion.Carter’s also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $7.570-$7.570 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CRI. Wedbush began coverage on Carter’s in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a neutral rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Carter’s from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $110.20.

Shares of NYSE CRI traded up $5.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $104.22. 11,298 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 637,440. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 3.14. Carter’s has a 52 week low of $79.15 and a 52 week high of $116.92. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.94.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.20. Carter’s had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 9.95%. The company had revenue of $890.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $960.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Carter’s will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

In other Carter’s news, EVP Kendra Krugman sold 2,800 shares of Carter’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.91, for a total transaction of $288,148.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail; U.S. Wholesale; and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

