Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) PT Raised to $100.00

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Raymond James from $79.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.31% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Get Casella Waste Systems alerts:

NASDAQ:CWST opened at $86.72 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.62, a PEG ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.51. Casella Waste Systems has a 1-year low of $53.43 and a 1-year high of $87.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 11.75%. The firm had revenue of $241.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Casella Waste Systems’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Casella Waste Systems will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total transaction of $1,463,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 164,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,062,947.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Christopher Heald sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.37, for a total value of $173,425.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,662,420.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 187,475 shares of company stock valued at $12,972,445. 6.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,618,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $292,945,000 after buying an additional 70,056 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 3.3% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,538,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $268,701,000 after purchasing an additional 113,930 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 9.1% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,340,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,363,000 after purchasing an additional 279,826 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 53.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,734,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,266,000 after purchasing an additional 603,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 9.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,149,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,925,000 after purchasing an additional 102,345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of resource management and services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, in the areas of solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and organics services. It operates through the following segments: Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling and Other segments.

Featured Article: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.