Castellum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CWQXF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Castellum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CWQXF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 338,600 shares, a decline of 42.4% from the September 30th total of 588,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,386.0 days.

Shares of Castellum AB (publ) stock remained flat at $$23.32 during trading on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.24. Castellum AB has a 52-week low of $21.50 and a 52-week high of $29.25.

Get Castellum AB (publ) alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CWQXF shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Castellum AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Castellum AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Castellum is one of Sweden's largest listed real estate companies with a property value of SEK 98 billion. We are active in 17 Swedish growth regions as well as in Copenhagen and Helsinki. Every day, 250,000 people go to work in our premises. We develop flexible workplaces and logistics solutions in close proximity to city centers and with a lettable area of 4.3 million square meters.

Further Reading: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Castellum AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castellum AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.