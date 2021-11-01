Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CPARU) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CPARU) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,700 shares, an increase of 73.9% from the September 30th total of 16,500 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 14,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Shares of NASDAQ CPARU opened at $9.95 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.89. Catalyst Partners Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.78 and a 52-week high of $10.30.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPARU. HBK Investments L P bought a new position in Catalyst Partners Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,162,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Catalyst Partners Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,394,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new position in Catalyst Partners Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,515,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in Catalyst Partners Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,008,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Catalyst Partners Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,050,000.

Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

