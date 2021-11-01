CEEK VR Reaches Market Capitalization of $114.52 Million (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CURRENCY:CEEK) traded 30.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 1st. CEEK VR has a total market cap of $114.52 million and $15.43 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CEEK VR coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000254 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, CEEK VR has traded 424.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.45 or 0.00051449 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001636 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003104 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.89 or 0.00223901 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00011939 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58.88 or 0.00096316 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00004414 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About CEEK VR

CEEK VR (CEEK) is a coin. It launched on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 737,545,460 coins. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io . CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR is a hardware and software developer and distributor of Virtual Reality experiences. It provides several channels of VR content using the CEEK Virtual Reality Platform and its patented headsets. CEEK is now extending the reach of events to a global audience, allowing entertainers to sell digital tickets and merchandise for a VR-based experience. CEEK allows artists to use Celeberity Coin Mint, where unique custom tokens are created as event tickets. The CEEK token is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum and acts as an incentive layer where users can earn tokens by minting Celebrity Coins, creting digital merchandise and creating curated “CEEKER demand” lists. “

CEEK VR Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

