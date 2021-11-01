Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Shares Bought by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 23.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,894 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.09% of Celanese worth $14,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Celanese during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Celanese in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Solstein Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Celanese by 90.5% in the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Celanese during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Celanese during the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Celanese alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Celanese from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Alembic Global Advisors restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Celanese in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Vertical Research raised Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Celanese from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Celanese from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.07.

CE stock opened at $161.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $157.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.59. Celanese Co. has a fifty-two week low of $111.37 and a fifty-two week high of $173.93.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.07. Celanese had a return on equity of 42.83% and a net margin of 35.90%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. Research analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 18.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.60%.

Celanese Profile

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities .The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE).

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.