Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC) Receives $40.40 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.40.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Celcuity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Celcuity in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Celcuity in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Celcuity in a report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Celcuity in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:CELC traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.25. The company had a trading volume of 694 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,539. The company has a current ratio of 27.51, a quick ratio of 27.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.41 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.90. Celcuity has a one year low of $5.21 and a one year high of $33.01.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Celcuity by 9.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Celcuity in the second quarter worth $41,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Celcuity by 66.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,705 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Celcuity by 15.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 3,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Celcuity by 7.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 4,075 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.74% of the company’s stock.
About Celcuity
Celcuity, Inc is cellular analysis company. The company discovers new cancer sub-types and commercializing diagnostic tests designed to improve the clinical outcomes of cancer patients treated with targeted therapies. Its proprietary CELx diagnostic platform is the commercially ready technology that uses a patient’s living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient’s cancer and the targeted therapy that treats it.
