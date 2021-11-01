Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC) Receives $40.40 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.40.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Celcuity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Celcuity in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Celcuity in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Celcuity in a report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Celcuity in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CELC traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.25. The company had a trading volume of 694 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,539. The company has a current ratio of 27.51, a quick ratio of 27.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.41 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.90. Celcuity has a one year low of $5.21 and a one year high of $33.01.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.73). On average, equities analysts expect that Celcuity will post -1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Celcuity by 9.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Celcuity in the second quarter worth $41,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Celcuity by 66.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,705 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Celcuity by 15.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 3,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Celcuity by 7.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 4,075 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

About Celcuity

Celcuity, Inc is cellular analysis company. The company discovers new cancer sub-types and commercializing diagnostic tests designed to improve the clinical outcomes of cancer patients treated with targeted therapies. Its proprietary CELx diagnostic platform is the commercially ready technology that uses a patient’s living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient’s cancer and the targeted therapy that treats it.

