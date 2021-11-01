Celer Network (CELR) Trading Down 16.6% Over Last Week

Celer Network (CURRENCY:CELR) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 1st. Celer Network has a total market capitalization of $726.30 million and $108.79 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Celer Network has traded down 16.6% against the US dollar. One Celer Network coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000198 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.20 or 0.00051365 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001647 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003101 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.17 or 0.00224209 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00011895 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.54 or 0.00096390 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00004429 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Celer Network Coin Profile

Celer Network (CELR) is a coin. It was first traded on March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,051,936,993 coins. The official message board for Celer Network is medium.com/celer-network . The official website for Celer Network is www.celer.network/# . Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @CelerNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network is a leading layer-2 scaling platform that aims to enable fast, easy and secure off-chain transactions for not only payment transactions, but also generalized off-chain smart contract. It enables everyone to quickly build, operate, and use highly scalable decentralized applications through innovations in off-chain scaling techniques and incentive-aligned crypto-economics. “

Buying and Selling Celer Network

