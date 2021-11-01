Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $11.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Celestica from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Celestica from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Celestica from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Celestica from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.50.

Celestica stock opened at $9.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.38. Celestica has a fifty-two week low of $5.82 and a fifty-two week high of $10.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.05.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. Celestica had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 9.96%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Celestica will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celestica in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Celestica by 195.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,756 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,485 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Celestica by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Celestica during the 1st quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Celestica during the 2nd quarter worth $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.62% of the company’s stock.

Celestica, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions globally to original equipment manufacturers and service providers. It operates through the Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS) and Connectivity and Cloud Solutions (CCS) business segments. The ATS segment comprises of aerospace and defense, industrial, smart energy, health tech, and capital equipment businesses.

