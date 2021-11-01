Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE) Receives C$16.82 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-one research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$16.82.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Tudor Pickering & Holt upped their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$13.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. CSFB upped their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$15.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. ATB Capital reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$19.50 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Tudor Pickering increased their price target on Cenovus Energy to C$17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

CVE stock traded up C$0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$15.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,617,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,261,376. Cenovus Energy has a 1-year low of C$4.32 and a 1-year high of C$15.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.93, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$11.67 and a 200-day moving average price of C$10.89. The company has a market capitalization of C$30.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 336.36.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C($0.24). The business had revenue of C$10.58 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy will post 1.7799999 earnings per share for the current year.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

