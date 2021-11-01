Centric Swap Price Tops $0.0007 on Major Exchanges (CNS)

Centric Swap (CURRENCY:CNS) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 1st. One Centric Swap coin can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Centric Swap has a total market capitalization of $5.29 million and approximately $3.61 million worth of Centric Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Centric Swap has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001637 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.83 or 0.00081500 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.31 or 0.00075741 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $63.40 or 0.00103697 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,922.63 or 0.99648911 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,280.72 or 0.07001818 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.92 or 0.00022769 BTC.

Centric Swap Profile

Centric Swap’s total supply is 159,158,246,060 coins and its circulating supply is 7,342,691,560 coins. Centric Swap’s official Twitter account is @JoinCentricApp

According to CryptoCompare, “In the Centric economy, there are two currencies, Centric Cash and Centric Rise. Each currency serves a different purpose. Centric Cash (CNS) provides liquidity, facilitating the flow of capital in and out of the economy. Centric Rise (CNR) is a store of value used within the economy. “

Centric Swap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centric Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centric Swap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Centric Swap using one of the exchanges listed above.

