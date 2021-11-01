Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Century Communities, Inc. is a home building and construction company. Its activities comprise land acquisition, development, and entitlements; and the acquisition, development, construction, marketing, and sale of various single-family detached and attached residential home projects. The Company operates in major metropolitan markets in Colorado, Texas and Nevada. Century Communities, Inc. is based in Greenwood Village, Colorado. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CCS. Wedbush boosted their price target on Century Communities from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

B. Riley boosted their price target on Century Communities from $102.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Century Communities from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Century Communities from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Century Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.17.

CCS traded up $1.25 on Monday, hitting $68.31. The company had a trading volume of 238,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,970. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.99. Century Communities has a 12-month low of $38.80 and a 12-month high of $83.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.98.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.57. Century Communities had a return on equity of 30.48% and a net margin of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $958.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Century Communities will post 12.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 90,000 shares of Century Communities stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total transaction of $6,487,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Century Communities in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Century Communities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Century Communities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Century Communities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Century Communities by 195.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,074 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc engages in the development, design, construction, marketing and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It operates through the following business segments: West, Mountain, Texas, Southeast, and Wade Journey Homes. The West segment refers to Southern California, Central Valley, Bay Area and Washington.

