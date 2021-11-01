Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) Coverage Initiated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ceridian HCM from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. DA Davidson started coverage on Ceridian HCM in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Ceridian HCM from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.00.

Get Ceridian HCM alerts:

CDAY traded up $1.77 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $127.02. The stock had a trading volume of 993,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,046,795. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Ceridian HCM has a 1 year low of $78.20 and a 1 year high of $130.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $115.73 and a 200 day moving average of $101.92. The company has a market cap of $19.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -295.39 and a beta of 1.37.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Ceridian HCM had a negative return on equity of 1.15% and a negative net margin of 6.92%. The firm had revenue of $250.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ceridian HCM will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Gerald C. Throop sold 8,736 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.70, for a total value of $984,547.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.64, for a total value of $858,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 765,736 shares of company stock valued at $78,680,527. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM during the third quarter valued at $882,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 100.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 15,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after buying an additional 7,530 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM during the third quarter valued at $121,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM during the third quarter valued at $1,416,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 6.0% during the third quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. The Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.