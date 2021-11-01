Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.860-$0.880 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.880. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Cerner also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.300-$3.300 EPS.

Shares of Cerner stock traded up $1.99 during trading on Monday, hitting $76.28. The stock had a trading volume of 189,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,437,537. Cerner has a fifty-two week low of $67.96 and a fifty-two week high of $84.20. The firm has a market cap of $22.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.19, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.49.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 12.54%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Cerner’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cerner will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is 35.92%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CERN. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cerner from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Cerner from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Cerner from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. SVB Leerink reissued a buy rating on shares of Cerner in a report on Sunday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Cerner from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $84.67.

In other news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total value of $219,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,339.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total value of $561,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $753,570.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,477,275. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Cerner

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

