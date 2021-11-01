Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.300-$3.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.260. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.78 billion-$5.78 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.79 billion.Cerner also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.86-0.88 EPS.

CERN traded up $1.99 during trading on Monday, reaching $76.28. 189,725 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,437,537. Cerner has a 1 year low of $67.96 and a 1 year high of $84.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.49.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 18.32%. Cerner’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cerner will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.92%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Cerner from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Cerner in a report on Sunday, October 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Cerner from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cerner from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Cerner from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cerner has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $84.67.

In other news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total transaction of $219,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,339.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total transaction of $561,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $753,570.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,750 shares of company stock worth $1,477,275. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

