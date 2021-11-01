Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.86-0.88 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.88. The company issued revenue guidance of upper-mid-single digits, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.49 billion.Cerner also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.300-$3.300 EPS.

Shares of Cerner stock traded up $1.53 during trading on Monday, hitting $75.82. 102,334 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,437,537. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $22.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.28, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.16 and its 200-day moving average is $76.49. Cerner has a 52 week low of $67.96 and a 52 week high of $84.20.

Get Cerner alerts:

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 12.54%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cerner will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Cerner’s payout ratio is 35.92%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Cerner from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink reiterated a buy rating on shares of Cerner in a report on Sunday, October 17th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Cerner from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cerner from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Cerner from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $84.67.

In other news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total value of $561,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,402 shares in the company, valued at $753,570.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total value of $219,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,402 shares in the company, valued at $749,339.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,750 shares of company stock worth $1,477,275 over the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

Recommended Story: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.