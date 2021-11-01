Chalice Gold Mines (OTC:CGMLF) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Chalice Gold Mines (OTC:CGMLF) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
CGMLF stock opened at $5.12 on Thursday. Chalice Gold Mines has a fifty-two week low of $1.65 and a fifty-two week high of $7.21.
About Chalice Gold Mines
See Also: Portfolio Manager
Receive News & Ratings for Chalice Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chalice Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.