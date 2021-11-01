Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 361,675 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $59,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JKHY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 774.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,129,176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,319,000 after buying an additional 1,000,020 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the second quarter valued at $157,704,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1,194.6% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 494,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,810,000 after buying an additional 456,046 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 12.4% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,837,661 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $463,990,000 after buying an additional 313,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 23.7% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,449,274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $236,971,000 after buying an additional 278,013 shares during the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, Director Thomas Hampton Jr. Wilson bought 169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $175.12 per share, for a total transaction of $29,595.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JKHY opened at $166.48 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.41, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.65 and a 12 month high of $179.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $169.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.80.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 17.72%. The firm had revenue of $450.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.66%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on JKHY. Raymond James increased their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $174.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Compass Point increased their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.71.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

