Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Stake in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,080 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,930 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.21% of Wayfair worth $67,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Wayfair by 55.4% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the first quarter worth $51,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the second quarter worth $63,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 1,478.6% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 1,531.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 261 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total transaction of $221,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 6,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.95, for a total transaction of $1,462,455.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,814 shares of company stock valued at $3,901,566. Insiders own 27.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $380.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Wayfair from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $392.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $309.35.

Shares of Wayfair stock opened at $249.10 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $261.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $287.21. The company has a market cap of $25.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 76.26 and a beta of 3.07. Wayfair Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $221.09 and a fifty-two week high of $369.00.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $1.52. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Wayfair had a net margin of 2.33% and a negative return on equity of 30.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wayfair Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

